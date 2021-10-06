11,886 MT paddy arrives at mandis in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Tuesday directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to visit the grain markets in their jurisdictions daily to ensure smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement.

To assess arrangements for paddy procurement in the mandis, the deputy commissioner took stock of operations in the Salem Tabri grain market and expressed satisfaction.

He asked the officers to make sure that every single grain gets procured and lifted without any delay. He said that 11,886 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the grain markets of Ludhiana till Tuesday, and payment worth ₹4.20 crore has also been made to the farmers.

He said that the state government has evolved an effective mechanism to ensure the lifting of paddy within 48 hours of the procurement.

The DC stated that arrangements have also been made to ensure that the payment of grains is also made to the farmers within a stipulated time frame.

Sharma said sufficient arrangements in mandis, including sheds for the farmers, potable water supply, and equipment to monitor the quality of paddy in procurement centres, have been ensured.

He said that apart from 108 regular grain markets in Ludhiana, the administration has also marked 94 temporary yards and 203 mandi yards in mills to decongest the markets and ensure social distancing during the operations.

He interacted with the farmers, asked them about the procurement operations, and appealed to them to bring moisture-free grains to the market and avoid burning paddy stubble.