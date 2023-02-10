120 willing to invest in Prayagraj to attend UPGIS in Lucknow

Investors willing to invest in Prayagraj will also make their presence felt at the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 set to kick-start in Lucknow from February 10. A list of 120 investors has been prepared who would be attending this mega event in the state capital.

District officials informed that all investors having committed investments of more than ₹25 crore will get an opportunity to participate in the summit that would have Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the participants on the inaugural day.

“A total of 278 investors have committed to invest ₹53,021.25 in Prayagraj. Out of these, 120 investors who would be investing ₹51,908.8 crore would attend the event in Lucknow. The remaining 158 who have committed to invest ₹1,112.45 crore would virtually attend the event that would be live streamed at Sangam Sabhagar in Prayagraj,” said district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

Regional manager of UPSIDA (Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority) Pradeep Satyarthi said that investors of Prayagraj who have inked MoUs for projects above ₹25 crore have been invited to Lucknow. A list has been prepared and the format and schedule of the programme has been shared with them.

The event that will also be streamed live at Sangam auditorium in Prayagraj during a programme starting from 9.30am to 1pm, will have people’s representatives including local MPs, MLCs and MLAs attending it. Besides PM’s address, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address the event giving information about the investment initiatives. Big investors unable to go to Lucknow have also been invited to Sangam auditorium to virtually be a part of the event.