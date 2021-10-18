Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 123 active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, 9 new cases reported
others

123 active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, 9 new cases reported

In all nine fresh Covid cases were reported on Monday against 1,39,654 Covid samples tested in the past 24-hours in Uttar Pradesh
No active Covid cases in 42 districts of Uttar Pradaesh. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 10:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 123. In 42 districts there are no active cases while in 17 districts just one active case is under treatment, according to the data from the state health department. In all, nine fresh Covid cases were reported on Monday against 1,39,654 Covid samples tested in the past 24-hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

27 fresh dengue cases in Lko

State capital reported 27 fresh dengue cases on Monday from different areas, including Aishbagh, Mal, Alambagh, Aliganj, Gosaiganj and Indira Nagar. These patients have been provided medicines, said a press statement from the office of chief medical officer, Lucknow.

