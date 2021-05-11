12,400 more birds culled at Kila Raipur poultry farm

On the second day of culling operations at Kila Raipur poultry farm where bird flu has been confirmed, as many as 12,400 birds were culled on Monday by the rapid response teams of animal husbandry department. Besides, 7,200 eggs were also destroyed. The approximate number of birds to be culled is 75,000. On Sunday, 19,200 birds were culled.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in samples of birds sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7 prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm informed the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has already declared one-kilometre radius area around the farm as infected zone and up to 10km as surveillance zone.

He also constituted a nine-member committee to oversee the process and ensure that no bird, unprocessed poultry meat, eggs, feed or any other material was taken out from the poultry farm.

