1,250 fresh Covid positive cases and 12 deaths in Pune district

PUNE As per the district health officer, Pune district reported 1,250 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:41 PM IST
PUNE As per the district health officer, Pune district reported 1,250 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Also, 12 deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of these, 8 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), two from Pune rural and three from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), all in the last 24 hours.

As per the District Health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 480,913 Covid cases and 8,636 deaths as of Thursday. PCMC has reported 259,969 cases so far, and a total of 4,301 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 319,705 total cases so far and 5,118 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,060,587 Covid cases. Of this, 1,032,457 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 18,055 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 10,075 active cases in Pune district.

Of the total active cases of 10,075, currently 4,468 are in home quarantine and 5,607 are in institutional quarantine in the district.

On Thursday, 19,557 samples were tested for Covid in the district. So far, a total of 5,736,671 samples have been tested till date.

In PMC, 6,099 samples were tested, whereas in PCMC 4,865 samples were tested. Also, 8,593 samples were tested in Pune rural on Thursday as per the district health officer.

The case fatality rate for Pune district on Thursday was one per cent, as per information provided by the district health officer. And the recovery rate for the district is 97.35%.

