126 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in J&K

Of the fresh cases, 100 were detected in the Kashmir valley while 26 were from the Jammu division. Besides, as many as 103 patients also recovered from the virus, leaving 1,078 active cases.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:11 AM IST
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and walks in a market area in Jammu on Wednesday. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh Covid-19 infections and no deaths in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 100 were detected in the Kashmir valley while 26 were from the Jammu division.

Besides, as many as 103 patients also recovered from the virus, leaving 1,078 active cases.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 293 followed by Jammu district with 105. The recovery rate, as on Wednesday, was 98.31% in the UT. Since the outbreak last year, J&K has recorded 3,24,546 cases and 4,404 deaths. Officials said 52,447 tests were conducted in the UT in the last 24 hours.

