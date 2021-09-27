127 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 127 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the Kashmir division on Sunday.

Of all cases, 104 were reported in Kashmir and 23 in the Jammu division. Srinagar recorded the highest of 56 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 175 with active positive cases reaching 1,514.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 703, followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 177 and 145 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,23,072, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.19%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,29,008 and the death toll stands at 4,422.

Officials said 50,881 tests were conducted in the UT in the past 24 hours.

Last week’s Covid measures continue

After a review of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday continued with the containment measures which were taken last week.

Last week, the administration had increased the cap on gatherings at banquet halls to 50 for vaccinated persons and reduced night curfew by three hours in districts with low weekly cases and positivity rate.

Review of the Covid situation was conducted under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta along with other officials on Saturday and an order on Covid containment measures was issued on Sunday.

The order reiterated that there is need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all districts “in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases”.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering will be strictly restricted to 25. However, in banquet halls in districts with positivity rate below 0.2% and weekly caseload below 250, gathering will be permitted up to enhanced limit of 50 for vaccinated persons,” it said.

Just as the previous week, there will be no weekend curfew in any district and the night curfew will continue to remain in force from 8pm to 7am.

“But for districts with a positivity rate below 0.2% and weekly caseload below 250, it will be from 10pm to 6am,” it said.