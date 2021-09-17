Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

1,272 youth get jobs at mega fair in Ludhiana

As many as 1,542 youngsters and 50 companies participated in the job fair held under the ‘Seventh state-level mega job fairs’ by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:19 AM IST
As many as 1,542 youngsters and 50 companies took part in the mega job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A total of 1,272 youngsters got placed during the third mega job mela organised by the state government under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls on Wednesday.

As many as 1,542 youngsters and 50 companies participated in the job fair held under the ‘Seventh state-level mega job fairs’ by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE).

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that several leading companies including, SBI, LIC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Star Health Insurance, Flipkart, Just Dial, and others, took part in the job fair.

He exhorted the youth to avail the benefits of the next job mela to be held at CICU Focal Point on Friday.

