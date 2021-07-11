Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

128 fresh covid cases in Punjab

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Chandigarh With 128 more Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in Punjab reached 5,97,598 on Sunday, while six more deaths took the toll to 16,186, according to a medical bulletin. Two fatalities were reported from Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka and Sangrur.

The death toll also includes three fatalities which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin. Ludhiana reported 24 infections, followed by 20 in Fazilka and 15 in Amritsar, as per the bulletin. With 211 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,79,829, according to the bulletin. A total of 1.13 crore samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported six cases. The infection tally stood at 61,831, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Union Territory. The count also includes two cases which were not reported earlier.

