1.2k night shelters, bonfires at 12k spots across U.P. to protect the needy from cold: Govt

LUCKNOW In view of the biting cold conditions, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to protect the financially poor sections of the society. More than 1,220 night shelters with the capacity to accommodate 29,228 people have been established across the state. Along with it, bonfires are being lit at more than 12,594 public places every day, according to a state government spokesperson.

The government has also procured 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state. Of these, more than 2,86,740 have already been given to the needy. The spokesperson added that officers are actively monitoring the entire arrangement of night shelters, blankets, and bonfires as per the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

District magistrates and other officers are conducting surprise inspections of the night shelters to ensure that no one sleeps on streets in the inclement weather conditions and the needy avails of the facility. The distribution of relief materials like blankets is being done continuously through public representatives like local MPs, MLAs, civic body chairmen, the spokesperson further said.

Currently, 1,962 people are accommodated in the night shelters in Lucknow, followed by 1,029 people in Kanpur city. Meanwhile, as many as 916 night shelters have been set up in Varanasi, 893 in Ghaziabad, 840 in Kasganj, and 748 in Gautam Budh Nagar.

In addition, bonfire arrangements have been made at 724 places in Lucknow, 505 in Aligarh, 429 in Prayagraj, 411 in Unnao, 402 in Bijnor, 370 in Hardoi, 306 in Meerut, 294 in Siddharthnagar and 283 in Mau, 262 in Saharanpur, 256 in Moradabad, 255 in Shahjahanpur, 252 in Ghazipur, 252 in Jaunpur 246, 233 in Sitapur, the spokesperson added.