Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 13 from GNDU on world top 2% scientist list
others

13 from GNDU on world top 2% scientist list

The list of top 2 per cent scientists includes 1.9 lakh scientists from around the world; Narpinder Singh, of department of food science and technology, GNDU is ranked 6,373
The top 2 per cent scientist list has been compiled by Stanford University, in collaboration with the publishing house Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar Thirteen scientists from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) have made it to the list of top 2% scientists worldwide this year, in ranking that Stanford University, in collaboration with the publishing house Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. has published. The list includes nearly around 1,90,000 scientists throughout the world. From GNDU, Narpinder Singh, department of food science and technology, tops the list with a world ranking of 6,373.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP