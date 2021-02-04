13,358 students enrol for distance learning programme at Pune varsity

At least 13,358 students have enrolled themselves for the distance learning programme at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The varsity offers graduate and post-graduate distance learning courses.

“Last year was tough for all including students and the admission process also got delayed due to the Covid-related restrictions. Now, along with regular courses, we have also started admissions for distance learning courses which have got a good response,” said Vaibhav Jadhav, director, SPPU open learning department.

“Till now we have completed 13,358 admissions, out of the total 16,600 for various courses and the process will continue till February 15,” he said.

“This year more people have opted for MBA as compared to last year. There were hardly 25 to 30 admissions last year which has now gone up to 145 admissions this year till February 3,” he said.

“Most people who are working prefer distance learning courses and the fee is also less,” he said.

Sanket Randhive, a working professional, said, “I am currently working in a KPO company in the accounts department and want to do MBA in finance. I will be taking admission at SPPU’s distance learning programme in the next week. Also, the fee is less as compared to the full-time course.”