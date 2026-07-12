1,344 new teaching posts for 163 UP govt secondary schools in the offing

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department has proposed creating 1,344 additional teaching posts in 163 government secondary schools across the state to strengthen staffing in newly established institutions. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.

Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj (File)

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The proposed posts are for schools established under the Chief Minister’s announcement, Samagra Shiksha and the Prime Minister Jan Vikas Programme. Of the 163 institutions, 121 are high schools and 42 are intermediate colleges, officials stated.

The proposal includes 420 lecturer (PGT) posts and 924 LT Grade (assistant teacher) posts, totaling 1,344 new teaching positions. It also seeks the creation of 42 principal posts for intermediate colleges and 121 headmaster posts for high schools.

To strengthen administrative support, the department has also sought approval for 174 junior assistant posts.

As per the proposal, 50% of the teaching and headship posts will be filled through direct recruitment by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), while the junior assistant posts will be filled through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has sought a report from the department on the additional financial burden arising from the proposed posts before making a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has sought a report from the department on the additional financial burden arising from the proposed posts before making a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Confirming the move, director of Secondary Education Pratap Singh Baghel said, “The proposal for the creation of the new posts has been forwarded to the state government for approval.”

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 2,460 government secondary schools, comprising 534 boys’ intermediate colleges, 440 girls’ intermediate colleges and 1,486 high schools. These institutions currently have 10,793 sanctioned lecturer posts and 19,916 assistant teacher posts.

Last year, the UPPSC initiated recruitment for 7,466 LT Grade (assistant teacher) posts and 1,471 lecturer posts in government secondary schools.