14 remanded in Bengaluru police custody over PFI, SDPI links

Bengaluru: A court in Bengaluru has remanded 14 people allegedly connected with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to police custody till October 3.

Bengaluru police arrested the 14 people on charges of spreading communal hatred and hatching criminal conspiracies. Police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said the suspects were picked up for questioning in connection with a suo motu case registered at the city’s KG Halli police station.

The commissioner maintained that the detention was not part of the nationwide raids conducted by the NIA against terror-funding suspects. Reddy said that based on certain credible inputs of the NIA and central agencies, the city police registered a first information report (FIR) (328/22) against 19 PFI members at KG Halli police station in Bengaluru East on Wednesday.

“The FIR identified 19 men from different places of the state. They are from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Koppal. Out of 19 suspects, we managed to arrest 14, including two from Bengaluru. The remaining 13 will be brought to the city for further investigation,” said Reddy.

The arrested include Nasir Pasha, a resident of Pillanna Garden, and Mansoor Ahmed from HBR Layout in Bengaluru. The other 12 arrested are from other cities and districts including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Koppal. All the arrested were brought to the city late on Thursday night.

According to Reddy, the suspects were booked under different sections of IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The city police have also received articles seized during the raids by the coordinated team of state police, including the State Intelligence and Bengaluru city police. They include ₹34 lakh in cash, books which allegedly promote radical ideologies, hard disks, documents, and mobile phones. A senior police officer said the hard disks and mobile phones will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve the data.

The investigation is being carried out by the East Division and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. The officials are questioning the arrested persons about their links with banned outfits, their funding and alleged acts of influencing youth into unlawful activities.

On Thursday NIA carried out raids at the offices of the SDP) and PFI and residences of their key office-bearers in Karnataka, detaining some of them, officials said. Simultaneous raids were conducted in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Raichur and Koppal, according to Karnataka police.