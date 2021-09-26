Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 143 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jammu and Kashmir
others

143 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 143 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:19 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir now has 1,563 active cases of Covid. (HT FILE)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 143 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday. Of the total, 108 cases were reported from the Valley while 35 infections were detected in Jammu division. Summer capital Srinagar had the highest new infections at 52.

The day also saw 184 recoveries, bringing down the active case count in the UT to 1,563. The highest number of active cases is in Srinagar at 723, followed by 176 in Baramulla and 165 in Budgam. Officials said that 49,771 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Militant on the run for 19 years lands in Kishtwar police custody

Poonch man arrested for killing minor brother-in-law

Safina Baig appointed chairperson of JKPC women’s wing

5 youth from Himachal crack UPSC civil services exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP