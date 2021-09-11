146 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 146 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday. There were 121 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 25 infections.

Srinagar in Kashmir saw the highest count of 72 cases. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 138 with active positive cases reaching 1,301.

Srinagar has the highest of 613 active cases followed by Baramulla and Budgam with 157 and 133 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,21,086 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,26,799 and the death toll stands at 4,412.

The officials said that 52,153 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.