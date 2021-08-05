149 fresh Covid infections, 1 death in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded one Covid death and 149 fresh infections on Wednesday.

There were 100 cases and a death in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 49 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 127 while the active cases reaches 1,314.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 331 followed by Baramulla district with 146 active cases.

Officials said 62,537 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

With 34 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 17 each in Baramulla and Bandipora. As many as 15 districts had no or single-digit cases. Jammu district has the highest number of 1,139 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 833 deaths.