Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 149 fresh Covid infections, 1 death in J&K
others

149 fresh Covid infections, 1 death in J&K

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 127 while the active cases reaches 1,314. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 331 followed by Baramulla district with 146 active cases.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:39 AM IST
A 'door-to-door' Covid-19 vaccination team go from house to house during a vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Bloomberg)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded one Covid death and 149 fresh infections on Wednesday.

There were 100 cases and a death in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 49 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 127 while the active cases reaches 1,314.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 331 followed by Baramulla district with 146 active cases.

Officials said 62,537 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

With 34 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 17 each in Baramulla and Bandipora. As many as 15 districts had no or single-digit cases. Jammu district has the highest number of 1,139 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 833 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP