Home / Cities / Others / 15 farmers booked in Hisar
others

15 farmers booked in Hisar

The Hisar police on Saturday have booked 15 farmers for allegedly creating a ruckus outside BJP’s Hisar office during the party’s June 24 meeting
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Police booked the farmers on charges of mischief causing damage, rioting and unlawful assembly.

In his complaint, BJP’s Hisar district secretary Krishan Khatana said a group of protesters including Sandeep and Virender, of Bichpari village, created disturbance and torn banners and posters of the BJP near the BJP office in Sector 14.

On call of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a group of farmers had gathered outside the BJP office as the local party leaders participated in the state executive body meeting online in Hisar.

Despite police barricade, farmers took an alternative route and reached in front of the BJP office and tore banners and posters put up near the party office.

BJP leaders including deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta had attended a meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday via video conferencing.

Local BKU leader Shamsher Nambardar said police had wrongly registered case against the farmers and they will devise a strategy to oppose the police case.

