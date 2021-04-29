15 more lose battle to contagion in Ludhiana

A day after recording the highest single-day toll of the year with 13 fatalities, Ludhiana shattered its own record, logging 15 more deaths on Wednesday. Of these, eight are men while seven are women, the youngest being a 33-year-old woman from Khanna.

The district’s cumulative death count has now gone up to 1, 377.

Among the women who died are an 81-year-old resident of Golf link, a 63-year-old of Ajit Nagar, a 62-year-old of Shimlapuri, a 57-year-old from Dugri, a 50-year-old from Meharban, a 47-year-old from Sukhdev Avenue, besides the 33-year-old Khanna resident.

The men who succumbed to the virus include a 79-year-old resident of Rara Sahib, two 77-year-old residents of Shivaji Nagar and Nehru Nagar, a 76-year-old of Sunder Nagar, a 71-year-old resident of Hiran village, a 69-year-old resident of Tajpur road, a 64-year-old resident of Subhash Nagar and a 49-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar.

The rising deaths are putting pressure on cremation grounds and mortuaries, prompting the Ludhiana administration to issue orders that bodies of Covid victims can be cremated in any cremation ground in the city.

As many as 952 residents also tested positive, taking the cumulative count of cases to 52,444, of which 7, 853 are active cases. Currently, 1, 313 beds in private hospitals are occupied while 113 beds are occupied in government hospitals. As many as 30 Covid patients are on ventilator-support.

Healthcare system overstretched, need residents support: DC

Reiterating that the current healthcare system has already been stretched a lot due to unprecedented rise in Covid cases, especially Level-III patients, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma urged residents to “hibernate” for 14-days to help flatten the second Covid wave which is more ferocious than the previous one.

He said due to the sudden surge in Level-III patients, who require ventilator support, and inflow of patients from other states including NCR, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and other parts of Punjab, the district administration was supplying 3,600 oxygen cylinders daily to Ludhiana hospitals. He said that every system has its own limitation and if people continue to be negligent towards Covid protocols, this will create conditions similar to Delhi and Mumbai.

Administration to hires specialised doctors

To combat the second wave of Covid-19 more efficaciously, the district administration on Wednesday announced to hire medical specialists on daily honorarium basis in the district.

Sub-divisional magistrate (east) Baljinder Singh Dhillon said qualified medical specialists must come forward to help the administration in the battle against the contagion. He said interested candidates could contact the senior medical officer of the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

Dhillon said the decision has been taken to enhance the manpower resources for ensuring quality treatment for infected patients. He said the state government has decided to give daily honorarium for the medical specialists being hired for Covid duty. The SDM added that walk-in interviews will be organised for applicants applying for these posts.