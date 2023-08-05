15 Pak nationals arrive in Chitrakoot; urge PM, CM for Indian citizenship

Kanpur As many as 15 Pakistani Hindu nationals from two families reached Chitrakoot on Friday morning. The refuge seekers, who arrived in U.P. on board the Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi, claim they had to leave their homeland due to uncontrolled inflation and unemployment. Significantly, the two families have been assured of their complete rehabilitation in the district by a local akhada.

ADG Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar, has confirmed the arrival of 15 members of two families (all Pakistani nationals). Earlier, they were put up at the Nirwani Akhada, a Hindu religious akhada, but later, all of them were moved to Panchayat Bhawan. “Their credentials and documents are being verified,” said the ADG.

After reaching Chitrakoot, these people first went to Sangrampur village to the house of one Kamlesh Patel, who invited them on behalf of akhadas. Patel said that he came to know about these families through social media and was moved by their struggle.

“We asked them to come to Chitrakoot where they will be provided with all possible help. Our akhadas are working to help them with shelter and jobs,” said Kamlesh, who went to Delhi last month to meet the families to a place called Bhati Mines. Kamlesh has urged the authorities to allow the families to live in India.

It has emerged that the two families came to Delhi from Karachi one after another. The first family landed in India in October 2022, and then the other one in May this year. Notably, the validity of the visa issued to the family which came here last year has expired. The other family will also stare at the same situation in a few months.

Sharing further details, SP Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla said that the families do not have original documents with them but they have shown the copies saved on their phone. “We have sent all their details to foreigners’ regional registration office (FRRO) and are waiting for its inputs to have a clearer picture,” she said.

“Till then, they have been moved to the panchayat bhawan in Sangrampur under police security.” Meanwhile, Kamlesh has given the authorities an affidavit mentioning the names and passport numbers of all the 15 Pak nationals while asserting that no criminal case is pending against any of them in Pakistan. He has also taken their responsibility.

As per the affidavit, the names and ages of the refuge seekers are -- Rakesh Kumar, 32, Santosh Kumar, 22,Afsa Kumari, 19, Raj Kumari, 26, Rakhi, 12, Riya Kumari, 10, Poonam, 7, Tarun Krishna 3, Mangal Mal, 46, Dadli, 42, Kavita Kumari, 24, Sanjay Kumar, 22, Sunita, 20, Sanit Kumar 16, and Raveena Kumari, 14.

Before coming to India, Rakesh Kumar was working in a denim factory. However, he lost his job and decided to move out of Pakistan. He added that working conditions were extremely tough there.

Speaking to reporters in Chitrakoot, Santosh Kumar, a Pakistani national, said that they came through Wagah border on May 16 on valid visa. They first went to Amritsar and then to Delhi. “We all came much before Seema Haider. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to allow us to stay here,” he said.

Asked if they were persecuted for their religion in Pakistan, Santosh Kumar said, “Everything was shown by media... Our prime concern was unemployment.” Meanwhile, another Pakistani national Afsa Kumari, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Arts in Karachi, and doing a part time job, said her exams were scheduled in August but she had to leave.

“I request the Indian government to grant us the Indian citizenship, Aadhaar cards, and jobs. The cost of living in Pakistan was so high that it had become difficult to survive. We feel safe here as we are among our own people,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Haidar Naqvi Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.