15 Rohingyas arrested in Assam’s Badarpur

Fifteen Myanmar nationals of the Rohingya community, who entered illegally, were detained in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday morning, officials said.

They travelled from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and were attempting to move to Tripura for some unknown reasons. Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested them after observing some suspicious activities. All of them were handed over to the local police. Preliminary interrogation revealed that they had been residing in Indian territory for almost a decade.

RPF sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Roy informed that 15 Rohingya immigrants, including six children (four girls and two boys), six men and three females, travelled to Badarpur in Kanchenjunga Express on July 22. They took shelter in a lodge for two days and attempted to move to Agartala on Saturday morning.

“At around 9:00 am we noticed that a group of people was seated at the platform, their language and activities were different. During our regular checkup, we asked them to show tickets and documents, but they failed to show tickets or any valid Indian document. With the available documents, it was found that they were citizens of Myanmar who illegally entered Indian territory. They could not buy tickets because of a lack of Indian documents. We handed them over to Karimganj police after that,” he said.

People familiar with the matter at Badarpur police station informed that, in initial interrogation, it was found that this group of Rohingyas entered into Indian territory in 2012 and went to West Bengal for work. Later, they moved to Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and started working in a construction company as daily waged labourers. Five of the six kids were born in India but they don’t have any document issued by the Indian Government.

The detainees were identified as Mohammed Kaisar (19), Mohammed Ayub (28), Mohammed Sayid (30), Mohammed Anis (18), Mohammed Ismail (16), Mohammad Rafiq (19), Sona Mehar (28), Jaynab Begum (30), Subera Begum (18), Rafia Begum (7), Muslim Uddin (5), Dilara Begum (9), Noor Ajida (7), Mohammed Islam (6) and Noor Fatima (3).

During the lockdown, they lost work in Uttar Pradesh and were looking for earning opportunities. They went to West Bengal’s Siliguri once but could not manage to get any work. Finally, they decided to move to Agartala which is near the Bangladesh border. Police are suspecting that these people were planning to cross the border from Agartala.

Police have found some documents along with these people which proves that they are residents of Myanmar. According to the documents, they are residents of Arakan coastal region of Myanmar which is near to Bangladesh border. Six mobile phones and some Indian currency were also recovered from them.

This is not the first time that illegally entered Myanmar nationals have been arrested in Karimganj district of Assam. Presently, 42 illegally entered foreigners are being detained in Karimganj District Jail. They include 14 Myanmar nationals of the Rohingya community along with 12 Bangladeshis and people from African countries like Nigeria, Ghana and Angola. Most of them were arrested while they tried to cross the Indo-Bangladesh International Border located along the district. The African nationals include some women as well.