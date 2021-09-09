151 Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 151 fresh coronavirus infections and one fatality due to the disease in Kashmir on Wednesday.

There were 130 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 21 cases. Srinagar saw the highest of 75 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 163 with active positive cases reaching 1,251. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,20,648 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,26,310 and the death toll stands at 4,411. The officials said 47,443 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.