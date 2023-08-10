15-year-old school student abducted, murdered in Assam; one arrested: Police

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed in Guwahati’s Beltola area after his parents failed to pay the ransom money, police said.

The minor was kidnapped on August 8 while he was returning home from school, the complaint lodged by his father said.

Police said they recovered the minor boy’s body from Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Wednesday night.

The boy’s father identified the body after which police registered a case against the 30-year-old accused.

The minor boy’s father said that the accused runs a street-side shop at Hatigaon area near their house and was known to their family members.

“He came to my house after my son went missing to pass the message of kidnappers,” the father said.

The accused allegedly demanded ₹60 lakh and told the boy’s family members that the amount has to be paid within 24 hours.

The family paid ₹90,000 to another person as asked by the accused.

“After our first attempt to save our son failed, we rushed to the police station. On Wednesday late night, they called me, and I saw his dead body,” the father said.

Police traced the accused on Wednesday evening and around midnight, arrested him from his residence.

A senior official of Assam police said that sharp objects were used to kill the minor boy and the dead body was dumped in a forest area near the Guwahati city.

“There are multiple deep cuts on the dead body,” the police official said.

The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospitals (GMCH) for postmortem.

According to police, the accused said that he came in contact with the boy through an online game.

“They used to play for money and claimed the minor boy took a loan from him,” police said.

The accused claimed that the boy had come to meet him after which both went to Bonda Amsing Forest Camp in the former’s scooter.

He has however denied the allegations of kidnapping and murder, police said.

