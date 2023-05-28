Ayodhya ‘rape-murder’: Police finding out what happened in the 6 minutes before the teen fell to her death

LUCKNOW Two days after a 15-year-old girl student fell to her death from the building of a private school in Ayodhya, police are trying to establish the sequence of events through CCTV footage and interrogation to crack the case, said police officials privy to the investigation.

Following the sensational death of the Class X student, her father made a complaint alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and then pushed off the terrace of the school to ‘silence’ her. Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 376-D for gangrape, 302 for murder, 201 for concealment of crime, and 120-B for criminal conspiracy as well as different sections 3 and 4 of the Pocso Act against the manager, the principal, and the sports teacher at Cantt police station on Friday itself.

The girl’s father has accused school manager Brijesh Yadav and sports teacher Abhishek Kannuajia of gang-raping and then killing his daughter. The father also accused the school principal Rashmi Bhatia of being part of the criminal conspiracy.

A local cop said that the police have recovered the entire video footage of the incident but there is a lapse of six minutes. According to him, the girl entered the principal’s room at 8.51 am and she stayed there for around 39 minutes before leaving the room at 9.30 am. The girl is then spotted climbing the staircase to go to the second floor of the school building around 9.33 am. Thereafter, she is spotted falling from the building at around 9.39 am.

What went down within the six minutes between 9.33 am and 9.39 am has not yet been ascertained. Therefore, investigators are trying to confirm whether there is any other video footage of these six minutes, the cop added. He further said it would be clear whether somebody pushed her or she jumped from the building on her if the police manage to get the video footage of these six minutes. Meanwhile, the school principal is being questioned about her interaction with the girl on the morning she died. Police are also trying to figure out the girl’s mental state.

