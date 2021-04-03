16 Covid deaths push UP’s fatality count to 8,836

LUCKNOW As many as 16 deaths, the maximum in one day this year, pushed UP’s fatality count to 8,836 on Friday while 2,907 fresh Covid cases took the caseload to 6,22,736. The state’s active case count crossed the 14,000-mark.

UP had recorded around 3,000 fresh cases in a day in October second week, after which a downward trend was seen.

Lucknow recorded 940 fresh cases, Kanpur152, Prayagraj 213, Ghaziabad 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar 70, Meerut 82, Varanasi 253 and Jhansi 144. Lucknow saw nine deaths, Kanpur one, 1 each in Mathura, Etawah, Pilibhit and Ballia and Varanasi two, according to the health department.

As many as 782, one-fourth of 2,907 fresh cases, were discharged from hospitals hence the number of active cases crossed 14,000-mark (14,073) in UP. The maximum 4,587 active cases were in Lucknow, followed by Varanasi 954 and 871 in Prayagraj.

UP had till now tested 35070062 Covid samples, including 1,47,591 in the past 24 hours. The maximum around 21 lakh samples were tested in Lucknow.