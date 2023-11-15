16 new govt degree colleges to start functioning from session 2024-25

Construction of 16 new government degree colleges has been completed in Uttar Pradesh and ‘construction completion certificates’ for these colleges are being obtained from the executing agencies, said senior state higher education department officials. All these colleges are expected to become operational from the academic session 2024-25, they added.

While 15 new colleges have been constructed, there is one college in Varanasi in which new faculties have been added, thus taking the tally to 16.

The 15 new government colleges whose construction have been completed in the state are Mahant Avaidyanath Government College, Jangal Kaudiya in Gorakhpur, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Women’s College in Farah Nagla Chandrabhan in Mathura, Thakur Roshan Singh Government College, Nawada, Darobast in Shahjahanpur, Shri Vishambhar Dayal Tripathi Government College, Rasoolpur, Ruriganj in Moradabad in Unnao, Sardar Bhagat Singh Government College, Puwayan in Shahjahanpur; Government College Bijnor, Government College Jewar in Noida, Government College Puranpur in Pilibhit, Government College, Zamania in Ghazipur, Government College, Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, Government College Purwa in Unnao, Government College, Khairagarh in Agra, Government College Madhaugarh in Jalaun, Government College, Meja in Prayagraj and Government College Jakhaura in Lalitpur.

Special secretary to the state government Girijesh Kumar Tyagi in a missive sent to director of higher education Prof Brahmdev has also informed that construction of the faculties of science and commerce in Government College, Palahipatti in Varanasi has also been completed.

Presently, Uttar Pradesh has 20 state universities, one open university, a deemed university and 30 private universities. The state also has 172 government degree colleges, 331 government-aided degree colleges and 7,372 self-financed degree colleges. A total of 22,35,114 male students and another 21,83,696 female students are enrolled in these institutions.

