16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane

A 16-year-old boy from Diva drowned in Agasan lake in Diva, Thane, around 4pm on Sunday. His friends who accompanied him fled from the spot after they could not find the body. Fire brigade, disaster management team and villagers were searching for the youngster when the story was sent to press.

The youngster, identified as Aryan Chipa, is a resident of Bedekar Nagar, Diva. The incident took place when he and his friends decided to go for a swim in the lake after lunch. However, around 3.40pm the others could not find Chipa and left the spot. Two of his friends informed Chipa’s family, following which Chipa’s family members along with other villagers started looking for him and informed the authorities.