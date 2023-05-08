Lucknow girl’s book to sensitise youth about ‘feathered guests’

Spandana Bharadwaj, 16, a class 12 student from Lucknow has authored a book ‘Feathered Guests Around Us’ to encourage youth to take up birdwatching as hobby, explore wetlands, rivers, city forests and to protect them. Spandana Bharadwaj, 16, a class 12 student from Lucknow has authored a book ‘Feathered Guests Around Us’ (sourced)

Her book, contains high resolution photographs of 82 species of birds along with their brief introduction. The book was released by leading ornithologist Dr Asad Rahmani and Bharadwaj’s principal at City Montessori School, Gomtinagar, Abha Anant on April 24.

Daughter of senior bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar and IPS Aparna Kumar, an accomplished mountaineer, Spandana said “The young generation’s affinity with flora and fauna is essential for harmonious existence of life on planet earth.” Her collection includes over 2000 pictures of birds and other wildlife in her collection.

“It is a genuine attempt to sensitise people especially youth about the feathered guests who are hardly noticed or admired despite being present all around us. We are connected with each other but few of us take time to admire this unexplained relationship,” she said.