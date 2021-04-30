16-yr-old forced into flesh trade, rescued from Panipat

The child helpline of Panipat has rescued a 16-year-old girl of Bihar, who was allegedly married to a 40-year-old man of Taraori in Karnal.

As per police, the girl belongs to Chapra district in Bihar and was brought to Panipat by a woman of her village, who then got her married to the man.

The girl alleged that her husband sexually exploited her and forced her into flesh trade.

On Thursday, she managed to reach Panipat and told the woman about the incident.

Pooja Malik, coordinator of Child Helpline, said they got the information, following which, she along with police reached the house. The girl was rescued and sent to Nari Niketan.

She said that the girl will now be taken to child welfare committee and her statement will be recorded.

Panipat DSP Satish Vats said as per statement of the victim, a zero FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and forwarded to Karnal police for action against the man.

Police have also arrested the woman who brought her to Panipat and said that action will be taken as per probe.

The child helpline of Panipat has rescued a 16-year-old girl of Bihar, who was allegedly married to a 40-year-old man of Taraori in Karnal. As per police, the girl belongs to Chapra district in Bihar and was brought to Panipat by a woman of her village, who then got her married to the man. The girl alleged that her husband sexually exploited her and forced her into flesh trade. On Thursday, she managed to reach Panipat and told the woman about the incident. Pooja Malik, coordinator of Child Helpline, said they got the information, following which, she along with police reached the house. The girl was rescued and sent to Nari Niketan. She said that the girl will now be taken to child welfare committee and her statement will be recorded. Panipat DSP Satish Vats said as per statement of the victim, a zero FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and forwarded to Karnal police for action against the man. Police have also arrested the woman who brought her to Panipat and said that action will be taken as per probe.