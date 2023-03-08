17 exotic wildlife species, smuggled through Myanmar, rescued in Mizoram: Police

As many as 17 exotic wildlife species including 13 birds and four spider monkeys, suspected to be smuggled through Myanmar, were recovered by Mizoram police, officials said.

(HT Photo)

Police has arrested two persons, one is a 29-year-old driver while another one is a minor boy. Both are residents of Mizoram.

Mizoram police on Tuesday revealed that the caged exotic wildlife species were rescued from a vehicle in Khawzawl district on Monday night.

“Last night, Khawzawl Police team while conducting random checking at Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road recovered and seized 17 exotic wildlife species (13 various species of birds and four monkeys), suspected to be smuggled through Myanmar from one vehicle,” Mizoram police said Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of police of Khawzawl district Chhuanthanga said that around 9pm on Monday, they stopped the Tara Sumo at Tualpui Junction and found several cages in the back side of the vehicle.

“Entire vehicle was filled with exotic wildlife species including nine Hornbill birds, four spider monkeys and some other birds. We have called the forest department to identify the species properly,” he said.

According to Chhuanthanga, the animals are smuggled from countries like Thailand, Laos, Vietnam through Myanmar and there are markets near Delhi where the price of each animal or bird reaches up to ₹7 crore.

“The arrested persons told us that they were given over ₹1 crore for the consignment. They were asked to take the wildlife species to Guwahati first. They wanted to travel up to New Delhi taking the wild forest routes instead of main roads,” he said.

Chhuanthanga said, the arrested persons revealed during interrogation that there are people in Delhi, Haryana, Panjab and Uttar Pradesh, who like to keep exotic species as pets.

“These birds and animals are sold in about ₹3 crore each in those areas near the country’s national Capital. In some cases, the price goes up to ₹7 crore. People in those areas buy these creatures to keep them as pets,” he said.

In recent years, large consignments of smuggled exotic wildlife species have been busted by Mizoram police.

In October last year, 138 exotic wild mammals including reptiles and birds were rescued in Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

In May last year, 468 exotic animals including potto or bush bear of African native were rescued near India-Myanmar border.