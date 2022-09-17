Mizoram police rescue 3 animals of exotic species smuggled from Myanmar

Three animals of exotic wildlife species suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar were rescued by the Mizoram police on Friday in Khawzawl district in the northeastern part of the state, a police officer said Saturday.

He said that the Khawzawl police intercepted a car at Tuisenphai check gate and recovered 2 spider monkeys (female with baby) and one Indri Lemur from the possession of Vanlalrosiama (25) and C. Liankunga (52), both from Champhai town.

The exotic species were suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The rescued wild animals and the vehicles used for transporting them were handed over to the central custom preventive force in Champhai, the officer added.

He said that the state police is making massive efforts to prevent smuggling of wildlife species and other illegal items, including drugs and Burmese areca nuts.

The state police in May seized a huge consignment of exotic animals (468 animals) in Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

Five people were arrested for possessing the consignment, which included 4 tortoises, 11 snakes, 442 lizards, 4 toed sloths, 2 beavers, 4 pattos and one wild cat.

In another breakthrough, Mizoram police also recovered and rescued nine animals of exotic species at Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border last month.

The wild species, which included two Capybara and 7 Grey monkeys, were rescued while being transported to Assam.

Two persons were arrested for transporting the exotic wild species.