Of the 170 fresh Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 147 cases in Kashmir valley while 23 were in Jammu division. (ANI)
170 new Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 02:13 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 170 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday. There were 147 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 23 infections. The summer capital Srinagar in Kashmir saw the highest count of 80 cases. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 158 with active positive cases reaching 1,263.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 575 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 168 and 142 active cases respectively. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,20,806 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,26,480 and the death-toll stands at 4,411. Officials said 50,865 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

