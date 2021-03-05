Home / Cities / Others / 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 4,17,237, of which 3,90,707 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 8,129 with 18,401 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 849 new cases on Friday, which takes the count to 2,13,038. Four new deaths put the death toll at 4,587.

PCMC reported 549 new cases on Friday, which took the progressive count to 1,04,278. No deaths were reported, so the death toll stands at 1,335.

Pune rural reported 369 new cases which takes its progressive count to 99,921. One death reported on Friday took the death toll to 2,158.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.52%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.38%. Currently, 4,10,411 people are in home quarantine and 4,203 people are in institutional quarantine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP