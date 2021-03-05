1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 4,17,237, of which 3,90,707 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 8,129 with 18,401 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 849 new cases on Friday, which takes the count to 2,13,038. Four new deaths put the death toll at 4,587.

PCMC reported 549 new cases on Friday, which took the progressive count to 1,04,278. No deaths were reported, so the death toll stands at 1,335.

Pune rural reported 369 new cases which takes its progressive count to 99,921. One death reported on Friday took the death toll to 2,158.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.52%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.38%. Currently, 4,10,411 people are in home quarantine and 4,203 people are in institutional quarantine.