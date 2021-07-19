178 weekend revellers fined for violating Sec 144 at picnic sites

PUNE Despite the imposition of section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across the seven talukas in Pune district to prevent the spread of Covid-19, people thronged the sightseeing spots on the weekend, keeping the police on their toes.

In Lonavala, 98 people were penalised and fines of ₹32,200 were collected over two days, while at Khadakwasla dam and Sinhgad fort 80 people were fined and ₹40,000 were collected.

Section 144 is imposed in the Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor and Velhe.

“Even after the order from district administration, people tend to take things lightly. We have put flex banners on both the sides of Mumbai-Pune expressway mentioning the closure of sight-seeing spots. Still people from Mumbai and Pune visited Lonavala in large numbers over the weekend,” said Dilip Pawar, senior police inspector, Lonavala city.

As per section 144 of IPC, four or more persons are not allowed to assemble in one area. Vehicle entries have also been banned at waterfalls.

Sadashiv Shelar, senior inspector, Haveli police station said, “We have increased check posts on roads leading to Khadakwasla dam and Sinhagad fort. Not only youngsters, but people are coming out with families to enjoy the weekend. People should follow orders seriously.”

The district administrator has ordered a strict watch on the movement near natural small waterfalls which occur during the monsoon season. Administration has also ordered action against people taking selfies and shooting videos at dangerous spots.