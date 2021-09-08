Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
179 Covid cases, 5 deaths in a day in Himachal

Himachal’s death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 3,602 as five more people succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Two deaths each were reported in Kangra and Shimla and one in Mandi. (HT File)

Himachal’s death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 3,602 as five more people succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday.

Two deaths each were reported in Kangra and Shimla and one in Mandi.

The fatalities due to the virus have begun to see a rise again. A total of 77 fatalities were reported in the state in August and 20 have died in the first seven days of September. The case fatality ratio (CFR) has again climbed to 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid case tally rose to 2,14,911 after 179 fresh infections were reported today.

The highest 50 cases were reported in Mandi, 35 in Kangra, 23 in Shimla, 21 in Hamirpur, 15 in Bilaspur, 12 in Chamba, seven in Solan, five in Kinnaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti, three each in Kullu and Una and one in Sirmaur.

The active cases have come down to 1,682 while recoveries reached 2,09,610 after 191 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 47,931 cases followed by Mandi where 30,157 infections have been reported to date and 26,796 cases in Shimla.

