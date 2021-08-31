Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17-year-old Afghan national detained at Lakhanpur

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Kathua SSP Ramesh Chander Kotwal said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that he had come to India for his brother’s medical treatment at RR Hospital in Delhi. His brother, he says, works for Afghan Army.” (iStock)

A 17-year-old Afghan national on way to Kashmir was detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Lakhanpur check post on Tuesday. The youth has been identified as Abdul Rehman of Kabul.

Kathua SSP Ramesh Chander Kotwal said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that he had come to India for his brother’s medical treatment at RR Hospital in Delhi. His brother, he says, works for Afghan Army.”

“We are verifying what he is saying and why he reached Lakhanpur. However, nothing incriminating was recovered from him,” Kotwal said.

Police said Abdul has a valid passport and visa. “He had come to India on valid travel documents in July this year as an attendant to his brother,” they added.

“Abdul said he was heading to Kashmir with the intention to cross over to Pakistan and then reach Afghanistan because he was feeling homesick,” police sources said. Police are investigating the case.

