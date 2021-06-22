18 districts in UP log zero fresh Covid cases

LUCKNOW As many as 18 districts in UP reported zero fresh Covid cases on Monday while 15 logged only one fresh case.

During the day, the chief minister inspected one of the vaccination centres at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital and spoke to the beneficiaries. He gave a vaccination card to one of the beneficiaries and asked him to keep it safe.

“The recovery rate in UP is 98.5%. There are 4,163 active cases under treatment in the state at present,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information, in a press conference on Monday.

“In 52 districts, fresh cases were reported in single digit. But as cases are being detected in other states and countries, Covid protocol must be followed by all,” he said.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 98.79%. In all, 306 patients are still under treatment (active cases) for Covid,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, 17 fresh cases were reported while 20 patients recovered during the day. Till now, 2,38,272 Covid cases have been reported in the state capital.

Aadhaar office running camps

To augment the vaccination drive, the Aadhaar office in Lucknow is running camps to help beneficiaries (using Aadhaar) get registered for vaccination. Similar camps are being organized at SGPGI, KGMU and Ekana stadium in Lucknow and at Green Park and medical college in kanpur. More camps are being planned in other cities of UP.