18 more ventilators for patients in need of neurosurgery at GB Pant hospital

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved the procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for the neurosurgery department at the Govind Ballabh Pant hospital near Delhi Gate. The hospital specialises in gastrointestinal, cardiac, and neurological treatment.

It is the oldest of the three super speciality hospitals run by the Delhi government and the only one that offers all services free of cost. The other two – Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty hospital – are autonomous institutes under the Delhi government and charge for certain tests and procedures.

“The Delhi cabinet has also decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for intensive care units (ICUs) of neurosurgery department at GB Pant Hospital,” said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Friday.

The hospital currently has 22 intensive care unit beds under the neurosurgery department and 20 under the neurology department, as per the hospital’s website. It is a 714-bed hospital that sees around 15,000 admissions each year.

It also offers postgraduation courses.

“It is with great delectation that I inform that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of neurosurgery department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved. This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.