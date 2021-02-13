1,800 CISF personnel at Mumbai airport get Covid-19 vaccine

With an aim to safeguard frontline workers, over 1,800 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Mumbai airport were vaccinated until Friday.

Mumbai airport has 4,300 CISF personnel working in three shifts round-the-clock and are being vaccinated as per their availability. CISF is in charge of security at Mumbai airport.

A senior airport official said, “Vaccination drive of CISF personnel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) began from February 10. On the first day of the drive, 460 personnel were vaccinated, followed by 861 on the second day and 530 on the third. A total of 1,851 personnel have been vaccinated in three days.”

Sources say the government is also considering to include airport operator employees in the list of frontliners as they deal directly with the passengers.

Sources from Mumbai airport said only CISF employees are currently being vaccinated. “However, vaccinating airport staff who directly interact with passengers is under consideration of the civil aviation ministry,” said an airport official.

Around 33,000 CISF personnel are deployed at various airports across the country. The total strength of CISF is 142,000, of which around 34,953 (all sectors) have been vaccinated for Covid-19.