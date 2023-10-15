18.4 lakh revenue cases pending, Board opts for online monitoring after Yogi’s prod

Lucknow With 18.4 lakh revenue cases pending, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue has launched a dashboard to regularly to monitor their progress and status after chief minister Yogi Adityanth’s directive for speedy disposal of such matters and fixing the accountability of divisional commissioners and district magistrates if there is inordinate delay in dispute resolution.

According to the data available on the RCCM dashboard, the total number of the revenue cases in courts is 197.4 lakh (1.97 crore) out of which 179 lakh (1.79 crore) cases have been disposed of. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Revenue Court Computerised Management (RCCM) system has been launched to ensure transparency in the proceedings of all revenue courts, said commissioner, Board of Revenue, Manisha Trighatia.

According to the data available on the RCCM dashboard, the total number of the revenue cases in courts is 197.4 lakh (1.97 crore) out of which 179 lakh (1.79 crore) cases have been disposed of.

The due date of the cases, the orders passed by the court and all the information about the court proceedings are available to the litigants, advocates and common people, the commissioner said, adding the Revenue Board is using technology for quick disposal of cases as well as for their regular monitoring.

Litigants and other interested persons need not visit the court but can get details by browsing to the website which has information on cases in 2,949 revenue courts, including the courts of naib tehsildar and the Revenue Board, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 18.4 lakh unresolved cases, 3.1 lakh are pending for over one year, 2.6 lakh cases for over three years and 2.5 lakh cases for over five years. The Revenue Board is yet to update the status of 5.9 lakh cases pending in various courts.

Out of 66,899 cases registered with the Revenue Board court, 24,309 cases have been disposed while 42,590 are pending. Among 3,33,172 cases in the divisional courts, 1,95,6801 matters have been disposed while 1,37,492 cases are pending. The highest number 1,92,61,725 cases was registered in the district courts of which 1,75,68,300 cases have been disposed of and 16,93,425 matters are pending.

As many as 5,31,307 cases are related to land demarcation and 99,060 of them are pending in tehsil courts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of the 1,26,15,003 cases related with the possession of land by transfer, 7,71,343 cases are pending in the courts. A total of ,83,521 cases concern use of land for industrial, commercial or residential purposes and 5,391 cases pending. Out of the 3,64,057 cases associated with misappropriation of gram panchayat land, 1,77,870 cases are pending in courts. A total of 4,81,801 cases associated with division of the land holdings and 1,72,900 of such cases are pending in tehsil courts.

To check land disputes, the Revenue Board is using technology to give a unique code to agricultural plots. The case related with a particular plot will be available online, sale of the plots and the khatauni/ khasra ( details of the land), even the small details of the division of the land among the family members will be available online. The revenue department plans to provide a digitally signed copy of the land owned by the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a review meeting held on October 12, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed strong displeasure over unnecessary delay in resolving revenue issues associated with common people including transfer of name, inheritance, division of land among family members and measurement of land.The chief minister released a report on tehsil-wise performance in revenue cases. He said the trend of ‘date after date’ (inordinate delay) in revenue cases will not be accepted.

Not only will action be taken against revenue department personnel, including lekhpal and revenue inspectors, but the accountability of divisional commissioners and district magistrates will also be fixed in the matter, he said.The Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department has directed the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to dispose of the pending land dispute cases on priority basis. A 60-day special drive will be organised in all the districts in this connection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON