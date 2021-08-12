189 of 644 realty projects blacklisted by MahaRera are in Pune

PUNE Days after the Maharashtra Housing Regulatory Authority (MahaRera) blacklisted 644 projects across the state for delay in completion, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai), has objected to the action, it saying it creates a confusion among buyers.

Among the 644 blacklisted projects, 189 (29%) are in Pune and 274 (43%) are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The remaining 28% (181) projects are in Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli.

Of the 644 projects, 16% were to be completed by 2017, while 84% had 2018 as their deadline.

According to Credai, projects registered with MahaRera and showing an incomplete status on its portal are purely due to technical reasons.

Sunil Furde, president, Credai Maharashtra, said many of the housing projects listed on the MahaRera portal have been completed in time.

In July, MahaRera blacklisted the 644 projects, prohibiting sale, advertising or marketing of houses in these residential projects.

Incidentally, 80% of these projects have been sold.

Furde claimed that the completion certificate of many of these projects has been received from the municipal corporations before the date of registration with MahaRera. “However, there were some projects that were also completed, but the completion certificate was received later. The online processing of some documents is incomplete. Some developers have inadvertently failed to inform MahaRera about the same, hence, their project appears to be incomplete on their portal,” said Furde.

He further said that delays are often due to technical difficulties on the MahaRera portal. “The time taken for project approval from the local administration and other local difficulties faced by developers should also be taken into consideration by MahaRera before initiating any action,” he said, adding, “Some registered Credai members have undertaken work of a few projects which are listed on the MahaRera portal and are stalled at present. These projects belong to developers not listed with Creda,” said Furde, adding that the corona pandemic and other business difficulties have led to incomplete projects.

According to Credai, builders have not been contacted by the Maharashtra government since the March 2020 lockdown.

“Uploading a certificate of completion does not result in a response. The decision to submit one or two documents after completion of the construction project while submitting other unnecessary documents is a bit unrealistic,” said Furde.