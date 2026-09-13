18-yr-old dies after alleged abduction, assault over theft suspicion; two held

New Delhi: An 18-year-old man who was allegedly abducted and assaulted by two truck drivers on suspicion of stealing articles from a parked truck succumbed to his injuries in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, and police have arrested two people in connection with the case, an officer said on Sunday.

Police said, on August 29, accused identified as Muntiyaz and Naeem allegedly assaulted Ram Kumar, a resident of Kalandar Colony, and four others for attempting to steal cables and other articles from the parked truck. (Representative photo)

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Police said, on August 29, accused identified as Muntiyaz and Naeem allegedly assaulted Ram Kumar, a resident of Kalandar Colony, and four others for attempting to steal cables and other articles from the parked truck.

The accused also video-graphed the assault and uploaded the video on social media. In the purported video, Kumar can be seen tied up, kicked and beaten up with sticks. HT could not independently verify the video.

Kumar’s family alleged the accused abducted him, took him in a car to Sonipat, where he was assaulted. The accused also called them and asked for ₹10,000 for Kumar’s release, they alleged.

DCP (outer) Vikram Singh said, “As per police knowledge, after Kumar was released, his family, on August 30, took him to a Burari hospital, where an MLC was prepared. He had bruises and a deep cut on his hand, a swollen eye among other injuries. However, doctors found no critical injury, and he was discharged after treatment.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, on August 29, Kumar’s family had made a PCR call complaining about assault. Police said they enquired into the matter, but the family refused to pursue legal action at that time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, on August 29, Kumar’s family had made a PCR call complaining about assault. Police said they enquired into the matter, but the family refused to pursue legal action at that time. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, Kumar returned to the Burari hospital on September 9, complaining of breathlessness and was referred to BJRM Hospital and subsequently to Rajan Babu TB Hospital. He died on the intervening night of September 9 and 10,” said the DCP.

A PCR call was received on Thursday regarding the death. Police said Kumar’s brother registered a complaint, and an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was lodged.

Police arrested both the accused. “A post-mortem examination was conducted on September 12 to ascertain the exact cause of death. The report is awaited,” said the DCP.

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A probe is underway, and the officer added that other accused, if any, would be nabbed.