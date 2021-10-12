19 cases in 48 hours take Ludhiana district’s dengue count to 327

In the last two days, 19 new cases of dengue have been detected in the district. With this, the total count of dengue cases in the district has reached 327.

Out of these, 258 have been reported from the city, while others are from Payal Khanna, Sudhar, Sahnewal, among other areas. Meanwhile, 1,687 suspected cases have been detected in the district.

Apart from these, 223 confirmed dengue patients from other districts/states are also admitted to district hospitals. No dengue death has been reported in the district this season, as per the health department officials.

Director takes stock of the situation

OP Gojra, director, health and family welfare, visited the Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office to take stock of steps being taken to prevent the spread of dengue in the district on Monday.

While appealing to the residents to take precautions, he stated that different departments including health, along with MC, need to work together as a team to prevent the spread of the disease.

90% cases do not require hospitalisation: Medical experts

The Ludhiana administration has joined hands with renowned medical specialists to dispel the myths and create awareness regarding dengue.

On Monday, Dr Bishav Mohan from Dayanand Medical College interviewed a panel of medical specialists including, professor Dr Rajesh Mahajan from DMCH, professor Dr Mary John from Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMCH), assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria, district epidemiologists Dr Prabhleen Kaur and Dr Sahil Verma, during a live session on the official Facebook page of DPRO, Ludhiana.

The doctors said that people don’t need to panic as 90% of the dengue cases do not require hospitalisation.They added that when a patient’s platelets drop below 50,000, coupled with high fever, bleeding, vomiting, dizziness, black stool, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscles, one should immediately get admitted to the hospital. They said that these are basic warning signs, and one must not ignore them.

They said that unnecessary panic among people leads to overcrowding in the hospitals. The experts further said that the patients must not indulge in self-medication, and those who have a mild fever can take a Crocin tablet, and ample fluids, for a few days. They said that strips of wet cloth can also be put on the forehead of the patient.

The specialists said that platelet transfusion should only be done when the count is below 10,000 or the patient has active bleeding or other complications.

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which usually bites during the daytime. The mosquito breeds in desert coolers, water storage containers, tyres, overhead tanks, etc. The doctors appealed to people to keep all water storage containers covered.

