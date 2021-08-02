Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 194 of 1,382 villages under Zilla Parishad report active Covid cases as of Monday
others

194 of 1,382 villages under Zilla Parishad report active Covid cases as of Monday

For the last 10 days, Pune rural has been reporting a positivity rate higher than the state average, and more number of fresh Covid-19 cases than the two municipal corporations – PMC and PCMC
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:08 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE For the last 10 days, Pune rural has been reporting a positivity rate higher than the state average, and more number of fresh Covid-19 cases than the two municipal corporations – PMC and PCMC.

Although the rural areas, including the 14 nagar parishads are under level four restrictions, the administration has stated that only a handful of villages have active cases and that 1,100 villages under the Pune Zilla Parishad do not have a single active Covid-19 case as of August 2.

Of the 1,382 villages currently under the jurisdiction of the Pune Zilla Parishad, 194 have active cases as of Monday.

There are 42 gram panchayats of concern which have shown an increasing trend. These villages are from the talukas on the periphery of the city, including Ambegaon, Haveli, Mulshi, Maval, Shirur and also Baramati, Junnar, Daund, Indapur and Khed. The highest jump in the number of new cases was recorded in the village of Takave Khurd in Maval taluka, where the last four days saw an average has 9.75 new cases.

As per the Pune Zilla Parishad, a large chunk of the rural area is currently Covid-19 free. ZP chief executive officer (CEO), Ayush Prasad said, “Of the 1,382 villages that constitute the Pune Zilla Parishad, 194 have active cases and in those 194, 42 have shown a stable or increasing trend. The remaining villages, 1,188, have zero active cases and of those, 607 villages or gram panchayats have not reported a single fresh case in the past three weeks. This is proof that the public is responding to the ongoing lockdown in these villages and that the restrictions are being implemented effectively by the administration.”

