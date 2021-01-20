19-year-old DU student shot dead in Ambala

A 19-year-old student pursuing bachelor of commerce from Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his house in Ambala City’s Ranjit Nagar late Tuesday evening.

This is second murder case within 10 days in the city. On January 10, a woman politician, Amarjeet Kaur, was shot dead at her friend’s house in Baldev Nagar. The attacker had then shot himself too.

Identified as Ayaan, the victim in the latest case was a second-year student and had been staying at his home since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ayaan’s elder brother Apurv told police that he had left the house around 5:30pm after a phone call from a friend.

“Our father called him around 8pm and was informed that Ayaan had been shot. A passerby took him to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.” he said.

It has been learnt that two shots were fired before Ayaan collapsed on to the ground just about 500 metres from his house.

Ram Kumar, in-charge, Ambala City police station, said the victim sustained two bullet injuries, near his right ear and in his head. The autopsy has been conducted, he said.

Sultan Singh, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), said: “We are interrogating Ayaan’s friends to get clues about the shooter. The suspect will be traced and arrested soon.”

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.