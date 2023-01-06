19-yr-old found dead in public toilet

Mumbai A 19-year-old Trombay resident was found dead in a public toilet in Mankhurd on Thursday. The deceased bore a deep injury on the forehead leading to suspicion that he was attacked with a sharp weapon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Taiyab Khan, a resident of Maharashtra Nagar in Trombay, who lived with his parents and elder brother Mohseen Khan. The family has been informed about his death, said police.

The Mankhurd police have registered a case of murder and are questioning three people, from the locality, in their efforts to trace the culprit as well as find out the reason behind the crime.

The incident came to light at 11 am on Thursday when a local resident noticed the body lying in a public toilet, next to the English medium school, and informed the police about it.

“A police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent to Rajawadi hospital for post-mortem. The deceased has a long and deep injury mark on his forehead, which clearly indicated that he was attacked with a sharp object,” said senior inspector Mahadev Koli of the Mankhurd police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police team inquired several people in the area and identified the deceased. Further investigation is going on, said Koli.