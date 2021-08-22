2 arrested for attacking restaurant staff for not taking biryani order immdtly

Two men have been arrested for causing severe injuries to staff at a local restaurant staff who asked them to wait for a biryani order the duo placed at the restaurant on Saturday evening.

The arrested men were identified as Vaishnav Jhambre (21) and Mahesh Ubale (19), according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mayur Mate (33) a resident of Dhayari, who owns a restaurant called Garva Biryani in Ganeshnagar, Dhayari, Pune.

“One of the accused came to the restaurant in the afternoon to place an order for biryani. The restaurant staff had all sat down for lunch so the one who was closest to the counter attended to him and asked him to wait. The accused insisted that he be served immediately. The staff told him that nobody besides Mate touches the money or accepts payment, therefore, he must wait for some time. That enraged the accused. He left and came back with more people and attacked them,” said sub-inspector Rahul Khedkar of Sinhagad road police station.

The accused arrived with men who were wielding long blades and started attacking the staff. As one of them tried to attack the owner, a staff member blocked the attack and suffered an injury to his left arm. The owner suffered fractures on his fingers while some other were also injured as the accused used metal chairs in the restaurant to attack them, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504, 56, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)awith135 of Maharashtra Police Act, Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Sinhagad road police station.