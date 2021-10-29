2 arrested in Kashmir after NIA conducts raids at 8 places in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more people after conducting raids at eight locations in Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case filed on October 10, officials said.

The agency conducted searches in Srinagar, Sopore and Baramulla.

In a statement, the agency said that during searches they arrested two more persons namely Amir Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Srinagar, and Saddat Amin alias Syed Arhan, a resident of north Kashmir’s Sopore.

“Searches conducted today led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents/posters etc,” it said.

So far, 23 people have been arrested in this case by the NIA.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the statement said.

The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities by cadres of proscribed organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr among similar other outfits and their affiliates, including The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The agency registered the case on October 10 to look into the ‘hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terror acts in J&K and in other cities including New Delhi by LeT, JeM, HM, Al-Badr and their affiliates TRF and PAFF’. The case was registered after a series of targeted attacks against civilians in Kashmir.

On October 20, the NIA arrested four alleged terrorist associates and over-ground workers (OGWs) after conducting raids across 11 locations in Kashmir in the case.