2 dead, 3 injured as bus rams into stationary truck on NH-44 near Khanna

Two people were killed and three others injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway 44, passing through Khanna town, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The bus driver is among those dead in the mishap.

As per information, the bus was ferrying passengers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Police suspect the bus driver may not have noticed the truck laden with iron rods, and thus rammed into it. “The impact of the collision was so strong that the rods pierced through the windshield of the bus, killing the driver on the spot,” investigating officer (IO) Sarjung Singh said.

Another body, suspected to be of the truck driver, was found at the site. Police say prima facie it appears he was sleeping under the truck and was killed as a result of the collision.

The injured include a couple, identified as Vishwanath and Kalavati, from Bagga Khurd of Ludhiana, and Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Shivpuri of Ludhiana.

The couple was referred to Ludhiana civil hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be critical. The bodies have been kept at the civil hospital for identification.

IO Sarjung Singh said police are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the bodies have been kept at the civil hospital.