An inquiry has been ordered a day after two labourers died and seven others sustained injuries when the wall of a brick kiln, they were working in, collapsed in village Bhabhnavli under Rampur Karkhana police station in Deoria on Saturday.

2 dead in Deoria brick kiln wall collapse, inquiry ordered (sourced)

“About 10 labourers were working inside the brick kiln when its wall suddenly collapsed trapping many workers, two of whom have died,” an official said on Sunday. He added that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The police have also registered a case against the brick kiln owner. Circle officer Shreyash Tripathi said the labourers who died were identified as Chotu Kumar and Hari Ram, both residents of Chhattisgarh. Three of the injured identified as Seema, Sarojini and Jamotri were undergoing treatment at Deoria Medical College while four others who received minor injuries were discharged after emergency treatment. “Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin,” police said.